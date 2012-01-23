Jan 23 China has put restrictions on imports of oilmeals like soymeal and rapeseed from India after it found contamination of malachite green in rapeseed meal last year, Solvent Extractors Association of India said in a statement on Monday.

The restrictions were effective from January 1, 2012 and are likely to hit India's oilmeal exports since China is one of the leading buyers, the association said.

In December, China imported 41,729 tonnes of oilmeals from India, down from 65,428 tonnes during the same month a year ago. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai and Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)