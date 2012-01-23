* China inspection team could come to India in March

* Contamination traced to green dye used on bags (Adds details, background)

By Rajendra Jadhav and Ratnajyoti Dutta

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Jan 23 Beijing has halted imports of oilmeals from India after it found a hazardous chemical in product last year, an Indian trade body said, threatening about half India's rapeseed exports and potentially cutting its overall feedstock sales to China by over 10 percent.

China said in June it had found traces of malachite green in shipments from the south Asian nation and from Malaysia and had warned it would return or destroy shipments found with traces of the carcinogenic dye.

"For the time being, China has suspended imports of oilmeals from India," B.V. Mehta, executive director at the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA), told Reuters on Monday.

The restrictions, which took effect on Jan. 1, are likely to hit India's total oilmeal exports, the association said.

"This is a very serious development which will affect the exports of oilmeals badly since China is a big market for India," the association said in a statement.

The origin of the contamination is a green dye used for marking jute bags, the association said. Exporters have been asked not to use the bags, it added.

A Chinese inspection team is likely to visit India in March to gauge measures taken by India, Mehta said, adding he hoped the suspension would be revoked soon due to China's huge appetite for animal feedstocks.

In 2010/11, China bought 536,604 tonnes of oilmeals from India, sharing nearly 11 percent of the country's total oilmeal exports of 5.1 million tonnes, data of the trade body showed.

India's rapeseed meal exports to China in the year to March 2011 were worth about 6-7 billion rupees ($119-139 million) and it is the biggest supplier of the animal feed to China after Canada.

China annually imports 1.2-1.4 million tonnes of rapeseed meal in total. Other suppliers include the United States and Pakistan.

"This issue has already reduced our oilmeal exports to China in the past few months," a Mumbai-based trader said.

In December, China imported 41,729 tonnes of oilmeal from India, down from 65,428 tonnes in the same month a year earlier.

Imports from India included 30,196 tonnes of soymeal and 11,533 tonnes of rapeseed meal.

Last year, Beijing complained about the quality of iron ore imported from India, but with China desperate to secure raw materials for its steel mills, trade continued, albeit at a bit slower pace as India's iron ore exports were hit by bans and tax hikes. ($1 = 50.3250 Indian rupees) (Editing by Jo Winterbottom)