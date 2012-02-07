(Adds quote,details)
Feb 7 India's oilmeal exports fell 14.23
percent in January to 549,716 tonnes, a top trade body said on
Tuesday, which analysts said was primarily due to a ban on the
country's oilmeal imports by China.
Soymeal exports, which account for bulk of India's oilmeal
sales, were at 474,993 tonnes in January, down 17.39 percent
from a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India
said in a statement on Tuesday.
Exports of rapeseed meal in January rose 7.54 percent to
45,606 tonnes as compared to 42,409 tonnes a year ago.
"Suspension of oilmeal imports by China from India and
continued rise in prices have hit the demand for oilmeals in
January," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth
Management.
Reddy, however, expects exports to improve in coming months
due to overall good demand for oilmeals.
Beijing has halted imports of oilmeals from India after it
found a hazardous chemical in product last year, threatening
about half of India's rapeseed exports and potentially cutting
its overall feedstock sales to China by over 10 percent.
Shipments in April-January were up at 4.4 million tonnes
from 3.8 million tonnes in the year-ago period due to better
soybean crop, fall in rupee and crushing parity, the statement
said.
During this period, Japan, Vietnam and South Korea were the
top three buyers. Exports to Middle East countries during the
first ten months of the current financial year rose to 487,149
tonnes from 371,826 tonnes a year ago.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip
Sircar)