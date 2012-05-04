(Adds details, quotes)
MUMBAI May 4 India's oilmeal exports fell to
400,427 tonnes in April from 513,221 tonnes a year ago, a trade
body said on Friday, after China stopped buying oilmeals because
of worries about hazardous chemicals and high seed prices
crimped crushing margins.
Rapeseed meal exports in April, the first month of the new
fiscal year, dropped to 43,233 tonnes from 142,232 tonnes a year
ago, according to data from the Solvent Extractors' Association
of India (SEA). Rapeseed meal exports in March and February were
down 20 percent and 45 percent respectively from a year ago.
"Exports have come down because China, one of the major
buyers, has completely stopped buying from India since January,"
B.V. Mehta, executive director of SEA told Reuters.
On Jan. 23, Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India
after it found a hazardous chemical in product.
But oilmeal exports to Iran rose more than two fold to
97,904 tonnes in April from 39,798 tonnes last month.
India is trying to boost exports to Iran in order to reduce
its trade imbalance as it seeks ways to cut an $11 billion a
year bill for oil imports that it is finding hard to pay for
because of western sanctions.
Soymeal exports, which accounted for the bulk of sales ,
e dged up to 313,832 tonnes in April from 305,033 tonnes a year
ago, the SEA said in a statement.
"Oilmeal exports may remain lower in the next month as well
because we would not be able to supply to the buyers. When there
is no profit who is going to crush?" said Mehta.
During April, Japan, Vietnam and South Korea were the top
three buyers.
India's oilmeal exports in the 2011/12 fiscal year rose 8.9
percent from a year earlier to 5.52 million tonnes.
For a TABLE on India's oilmeal exports, see:
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon and Jo
Winterbottom)