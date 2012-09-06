* Soymeal demand from Iran tapers off
* Local soybean supplies to improve from October
By Meenakshi Sharma
MUMBAI, Sept 6 India's soymeal exports dropped
in August to the lowest level in at least two years due to poor
demand from Iran and rapidly falling soybean stocks as the
season draws to a close, a leading industry body said on
Thursday.
India, Asia's leading supplier of soymeal, exported just
10,005 tonnes of the animal feed in August, down 94 percent from
a year earlier, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India
said in a statement.
Soymeal forms the bulk of India's oilmeal exports. Soybeans
are crushed to produce vegetable oils and meal for animal feed.
"Supplies are less and seed prices are so high in the
domestic market that it is not profitable to crush and export
soymeal," B.V. Mehta, executive director of SEA told Reuters.
In August, Iran, the top buyer for India's soymeal since the
start of the current fiscal year from April, bought just 4,218
tonnes against 150,761 tonnes in July, the data showed.
"Demand from Iran has just disappeared. Maybe they are
getting supplies from other cheaper origins," Mehta said.
Soybean supplies are expected to improve from October, when
the new season begins with the arrival of the fresh harvest.
Indian farmers have so far planted soybeans on 10.69 million
hectares compared with 10.31 million hectares a year earlier,
farm ministry data showed.
India's total oilmeal exports fell 59 percent to 120,091
tonnes in August from a year earlier.
Rapeseed meal exports dropped 35 percent to 68,401 tonnes in
August from a year earlier. But sales jumped 67 percent from
July on increased buying from Indonesia and Thailand.
Last year, China banned imports of India's rapeseed meal
after authorities found some hazardous chemical in shipments
from the south Asian nation. India's vegetable oils industry has
called on the government to ask China to lift the ban.
Oilmeal exports between April and August fell 11.76 percent
to 1.5 million tonnes, and the trend is likely to continue next
month due to lower availability of soybean, Mehta said.
In 2011/12, oilmeal exports rose to 5.52 million tonnes, up
8.9 percent from a year earlier.
