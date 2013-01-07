* India's Dec oilmeal exports down 15 pct from pvs month
* India's April-Dec oilmeal exports down 26 pct on the year
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Jan 7 India's soymeal exports dropped
by 4.4 percent in December from a month earlier as France cut
purchases sharply due to improved prospects of production in
Latin America, and local supplies suffered a seasonal fall, a
trade body said on Monday.
India, Asia's leading supplier of animal feed, exported
494,456 tonnes of the animal feed in December, compared with
517,103 tonnes in the previous month, industry body the Solvent
Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.
Supplies from the new season soybean crop started arriving
in spot markets in October but arrivals have slowed with the end
of the peak crushing season. Soybeans are crushed to produce
vegetable oils and meal for animal feed.
"Soybean supply for crushing activities has fallen," said
B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Mumbai-based trade body.
Daily soybean supplies in spot markets across India are
currently around 300,000 to 350,000 bags of about 100 kg each,
down by 150,000 to 250,000 bags from the previous month.
In December, total oilmeal exports from India fell 15
percent to 544,946 tonnes from the previous month.
France slashed imports to only 513 tonnes of soymeal in
December, from 157,255 tonnes in November.
"European buyers' demand for Indian soymeal eased last month
with an improvement in output prospects from South America,"
said a trader from the central city of Indore, a soybean hub.
European feed makers usually source their soymeal needs with
supplies from Brazil and Argentina, which are closer, but also
turn to Indian suppliers in shortages.
A Chinese ban on Indian rapeseed meal and the absence of any
fresh deals from sanctions-hit Iran also cut into overall meal
exports, Mehta said.
Exports of rapeseed meal dropped about 60 percent to 26,590
tonnes in December with China and Iran drawing blanks on the
export account, the SEA data showed.
China banned oilmeal imports from India at the start of this
season after finding traces of malachite green, a hazardous
chemical.
Deals with Iran have faced problems as western sanctions
aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear programme have targeted the
revenues of the OPEC nation, making both import and export
payments difficult.
India's oilmeal exports in the first nine months of the
fiscal year beginning April 1 were at 2.9 million tonnes, down
26 percent from 3.9 million a year earlier, mainly due to the
Chinese ban.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Clarence Fernandez)