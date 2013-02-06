(Adds details, quotes)

MUMBAI, Feb 6 India's soymeal exports rose 25.4 percent in January from a month ago, fuelled by improved demand from Thailand, Vietnam and Iran, while concerns that bad weather could hit crops in Latin America also prompted buying.

India, Asia's leading supplier of animal feed, exported 619,793 tonnes of soymeal in January, up from 494,456 tonnes in the previous month, industry body the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

Thailand, Vietnam and Japan were the top three buyers of Indian soymeal in January, the data showed, and purchases by Iran spurted.

"Demand from Iran has again increased for Indian soymeal and it has bought a good quantity last month," said an oilmeal exporter based in the western city of Ahmedabad, who asked not to be identified, as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Iran bought 61,089 tonnes of Indian soymeal in January, or almost twice the December figure of 31,982 tonnes, the data showed.

India and Iran have set up a mechanism to pay for 45 percent of New Delhi's oil imports using the rupee currency, which does not trade freely on international markets. India wants to boost exports to Iran to help cut a huge trade imbalance and smooth rupee deals.

European feed makers usually buy soymeal from Brazil and Argentina, which are closer, but also turn to Indian suppliers at times of shortage.

In South America, Brazilian consultancy AgRural lowered on Monday its soy crop forecast for Brazil from a month earlier on crop-reducing rains.

Dry conditions remain an issue in Argentina's crop areas.

In India, supplies from the new-season soybean crop started arriving in spot markets in October, but arrivals have slowed with the end of the peak crushing season in February. Soybeans are crushed to produce vegetable oils and meal for animal feed.

Total oilmeal exports from India in January rose 39.6 percent to 767,646 tonnes from a year ago.

Exports of rapeseed meal rose about 53.46 percent to 69,990 tonnes in January from a year ago, the data showed.

China banned oilmeal imports from India at the start of this season after finding traces of malachite green, a hazardous chemical.

India's oilmeal exports in the 10 months of the fiscal year that began last April 1 were 3.679 million tonnes, down 18 percent from 4.485 million in the corresponding period a year earlier, mainly due to the Chinese ban. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)