March 7 India's oilmeal exports rose to 656,948 tonnes in February from 485,564 tonnes a year earlier, a leading Mumbai-based trade body said on Thursday. For a related story, see The table below contains data on India's oilmeal exports for February released by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India. --------------------------------------------------------------- OILMEAL EXPORTS 2012/13 (April-March) (in tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 13 581,606 45,656 --- 18,200 11,486 656,948 Jan 13 619,793 69,990 --- 23,400 54,463 767,646 Dec 12 494,456 26,590 --- 13,000 10,900 544,946 Nov 12 517,103 66,966 --- 12,000 45,216 641,285 Oct 12 49,840 39,058 --- 15,000 18,021 121,919 Sept12 6,525 103,707 --- 23,400 10,358 143,990 Aug 12 10,005 68,401 304 19,500 22,185 120,395 Jul 12 168,341 40,868 247 21,600 46,363 277,419 Jun 12 180,987 86,309 409 20,800 17,429 305,934 May 12 142,588 86,488 537 27,300 97,825 354,738 Apr 12 313,832 43,233 162 23,400 19,962 400,589 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Total 3,085,076 677,266 1,659 217,600 354,208 4,335,809 ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)