(Adds quotes, details)
* July soymeal exports down 50 pct m/m
* Iran set to be top buyer of Indian soymeal in 2013/14
* Total oilmeal exports in July down 37 pct on year
By Meenakshi Sharma
MUMBAI, Aug 7 India's soymeal exports in July
almost halved from a month ago as the availability of cheaper
animal feed from other major suppliers curbed demand from Europe
and Indonesia, a leading trade body said on Wednesday.
Soybean prices SYB-REFIDR-NCX in the local market fell
more than 10 percent in July versus a 12 percent drop in
benchmark Chicago rates over the period. Soybeans are
crushed to produce vegetable oils and meal for animal feed.
"We are outpriced in the international market. Other leading
suppliers are quoting cheaper than India," said B.V. Mehta,
SEA's executive director.
"Sales were good to Iran as we do not face any competition
there and the rupee mechanism is also in place."
Overseas sales by Asia's top soymeal exporter dropped to
107,038 tonnes in July, from 213,564 tonnes in June, data from
the Solvent Extractors' Association showed.
The average export price for soymeal was $571 per tonne in
July versus $619 in June, free on board, the SEA data showed.
But the prices were up 10 percent from January.
Industry experts expect soymeal exports to pick up in the
coming months as farmers offload old stocks ahead of the new
season soybean crop that starts rolling in from October,
dampening local prices.
But global soybean prices will also be under pressure due to
favorable crop conditions and weather in the United States that
point to a bumper harvest there.
Iran, the top buyer of Indian soymeal since February, bought
103,010 tonnes in July as against 112,500 tonnes in June. Food
purchases by Iran do not come under Western sanctions aimed at
halting its disputed nuclear programme.
Tehran finds it hard to pay for imports due to the sanctions
but India, its second-biggest oil client after China, pays in
rupees and these can be used by Iran to buy commodities such as
rice and soymeal.
Iran is set to emerge as the top buyer of soymeal from India
for a second straight year. Its imports are expected to rise
about 15 percent from a year ago to 1 million tonnes in the year
to March 2014, Mehta has said.
Europe's soymeal imports from India plunged to only 705
tonnes in July as against 82,148 tonnes in June, while Indonesia
bought 195 tonnes as compared with 1,380 tonnes last month.
"China is eating away our markets in South East Asia as they
are offering at lower prices," Mehta said.
India's rapeseed meal exports in July fell to 40,902 tonnes
from 84,198 tonnes a month ago.
India's total oilmeal exports fell to 177,011 tonnes from
282,703 tonnes a year ago. Iran, Thailand and South Korea were
the top three buyers of Indian oilmeal in July.
Oilmeal exports in the 2012/13 fiscal year fell 14.3 percent
from a year earlier to 4.8 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Himani Sarkar)