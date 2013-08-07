(Adds quotes, details)

* July soymeal exports down 50 pct m/m

* Iran set to be top buyer of Indian soymeal in 2013/14

* Total oilmeal exports in July down 37 pct on year

By Meenakshi Sharma

MUMBAI, Aug 7 India's soymeal exports in July almost halved from a month ago as the availability of cheaper animal feed from other major suppliers curbed demand from Europe and Indonesia, a leading trade body said on Wednesday.

Soybean prices SYB-REFIDR-NCX in the local market fell more than 10 percent in July versus a 12 percent drop in benchmark Chicago rates over the period. Soybeans are crushed to produce vegetable oils and meal for animal feed.

"We are outpriced in the international market. Other leading suppliers are quoting cheaper than India," said B.V. Mehta, SEA's executive director.

"Sales were good to Iran as we do not face any competition there and the rupee mechanism is also in place."

Overseas sales by Asia's top soymeal exporter dropped to 107,038 tonnes in July, from 213,564 tonnes in June, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association showed.

The average export price for soymeal was $571 per tonne in July versus $619 in June, free on board, the SEA data showed. But the prices were up 10 percent from January.

Industry experts expect soymeal exports to pick up in the coming months as farmers offload old stocks ahead of the new season soybean crop that starts rolling in from October, dampening local prices.

But global soybean prices will also be under pressure due to favorable crop conditions and weather in the United States that point to a bumper harvest there.

Iran, the top buyer of Indian soymeal since February, bought 103,010 tonnes in July as against 112,500 tonnes in June. Food purchases by Iran do not come under Western sanctions aimed at halting its disputed nuclear programme.

Tehran finds it hard to pay for imports due to the sanctions but India, its second-biggest oil client after China, pays in rupees and these can be used by Iran to buy commodities such as rice and soymeal.

Iran is set to emerge as the top buyer of soymeal from India for a second straight year. Its imports are expected to rise about 15 percent from a year ago to 1 million tonnes in the year to March 2014, Mehta has said.

Europe's soymeal imports from India plunged to only 705 tonnes in July as against 82,148 tonnes in June, while Indonesia bought 195 tonnes as compared with 1,380 tonnes last month.

"China is eating away our markets in South East Asia as they are offering at lower prices," Mehta said.

India's rapeseed meal exports in July fell to 40,902 tonnes from 84,198 tonnes a month ago.

India's total oilmeal exports fell to 177,011 tonnes from 282,703 tonnes a year ago. Iran, Thailand and South Korea were the top three buyers of Indian oilmeal in July.

Oilmeal exports in the 2012/13 fiscal year fell 14.3 percent from a year earlier to 4.8 million tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Himani Sarkar)