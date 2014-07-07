* Soymeal exports to remain weak in short term - traders

* India's soymeal supplies $100-$110/t costlier - traders

* Monthly rapemeal and castormeal exports up, lift oilmeal exports (Adds trade body chief quote, details)

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, July 7 India's soymeal exports plunged to a record low as high prices of the animal feed prompted buyers to shy away from the leading Asian supplier, a trade body said on Monday.

Soymeal exports, which account for nearly two-third of India's annual oilmeal exports, dropped 68 percent to 2,637 tonnes in June from a month ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

"High prices of Indian soymeal due to poor availability of soybean caused the historic fall," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of SEA.

Traders said poor supplies of soybeans for crushing in local markets would keep the soymeal prices higher compared with other origins in July and would continue to drive away Iran, Japan and Thailand, the traditional buyers of Indian soymeal.

Indian soymeal shipments were $100-$110 per tonne costlier than South American supplies, which were available at about $490 per tonne, they said.

India's soybean output is estimated to have dropped 4.4 percent to 10.23 million tonnes in the 2013/14 year, as rains during the harvest damaged the crop.

However, robust demand for rapeseed meal from South Korea and Iran propped up India's oilmeal exports by a fifth to 193,313 tonnes in June from a month ago.

The country's rapeseed meal exports rose 3.3 percent to 99,054 tonnes, including 43,613 tonnes to South Korea and 39,160 tonnes to Iran.

In June, India also exported 91,422 tonnes of castormeal, used as an organic fertiliser, which was 85.5 percent higher from May.

India's oilmeal exports dropped by a tenth from a year ago to 4.3 million tonnes due to high soymeal prices in the 2013/14 fiscal year that ended in March. (Editing by Malini Menon)