By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, July 7 India's soymeal exports
plunged to a record low as high prices of the animal feed
prompted buyers to shy away from the leading Asian supplier, a
trade body said on Monday.
Soymeal exports, which account for nearly two-third of
India's annual oilmeal exports, dropped 68 percent to 2,637
tonnes in June from a month ago, the Solvent Extractors'
Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.
"High prices of Indian soymeal due to poor availability of
soybean caused the historic fall," said B.V. Mehta, executive
director of SEA.
Traders said poor supplies of soybeans for crushing in local
markets would keep the soymeal prices higher compared with other
origins in July and would continue to drive away Iran, Japan and
Thailand, the traditional buyers of Indian soymeal.
Indian soymeal shipments were $100-$110 per tonne costlier
than South American supplies, which were available at about $490
per tonne, they said.
India's soybean output is estimated to have dropped 4.4
percent to 10.23 million tonnes in the 2013/14 year, as rains
during the harvest damaged the crop.
However, robust demand for rapeseed meal from South Korea
and Iran propped up India's oilmeal exports by a fifth to
193,313 tonnes in June from a month ago.
The country's rapeseed meal exports rose 3.3 percent to
99,054 tonnes, including 43,613 tonnes to South Korea and 39,160
tonnes to Iran.
In June, India also exported 91,422 tonnes of castormeal,
used as an organic fertiliser, which was 85.5 percent higher
from May.
India's oilmeal exports dropped by a tenth from a year ago
to 4.3 million tonnes due to high soymeal prices in the 2013/14
fiscal year that ended in March.
