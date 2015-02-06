MUMBAI Feb 6 India's oilmeal exports in January fell to 63 percent from a year ago to 159,892 tonnes, a leading trade body said on Friday.

The lower overseas sales of soymeal, which fell 71 percent to 104,426 tonnes, pulled down total exports, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India showed.

Soymeal, used as animal feed, is the main constituent in India's oilmeal export basket.

India's soymeal exports could hit a 26-year low in the year ending March as easing sanctions against Iran allows the key buyer to opt for cheaper South American supplies. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)