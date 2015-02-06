(Adds comment, detail)

By Rajendra Jadhav

MUMBAI Feb 6 India's oilmeal exports could drop 40 percent in the financial year that ends in March due to lower demand for soymeal as key buyers like Iran and Japan switch to cheaper supplies from South America, a senior trade official said on Friday.

Weaker Indian soymeal sales would likely come as South American suppliers such as Argentina and Brazil increase exports to Asian buyers, helping underpin Chicago soymeal futures that fell almost 17 percent in 2014.

"Iran and Japan are not making any significant purchases due to higher (Indian) soymeal prices. This trend will continue in coming months," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).

India exported 4.3 million tonnes of oilmeal in 2013/14, including 2.8 million tonnes of soymeal, SEA data shows.

The country's oilmeal exports in January fell 63 percent from a year ago to 159,892 tonnes as soymeal shipments plunged 71 percent to 104,426 tonnes, the SEA said in a statement on Friday.

"Indian soymeal is outpriced. Sellers are quoting $40 to $50 per tonne higher over south American supplies," Mehta said.

In January, the average free-on-board soymeal price stood at $460 per tonne due to higher soybean prices.

India's soymeal exports could hit a 26-year low in the year ending March as easing sanctions against Iran allows the key buyer to opt for cheaper South American supplies, industry official said earlier this month.

"Soybean farmers are not willing to sell their harvest. They are waiting for prices to recover," said an oil miller based in the central Indian city Indore.

Soybean prices have fallen a quarter since sowing began in June, prompting farmers to hold back supplies.

India's rapeseed exports in January fell 21 percent from a year ago to 44,361 tonnes, due to lower buying by South Korea.

Apart from Iran and Japan, other key buyers of Indian oilmeals - Vietnam, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia - have also trimmed purchases so far in 2014/15. (Additional reporting by Meenakshi Sharmad)