* Buyers turn to cheaper soymeal from Brazil, Argentina

* Bearish outlook for Indian soymeal exports -trader

* Feb soymeal exports drop 65 percent y/y (Adds milestone, comment, price details, context)

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, March 5 India's soymeal exports dropped to a four-month low in February, data from a trade body showed on Thursday, as higher prices prompted buyers to opt for cheaper South American supplies.

Lower sales by Asia's top soymeal exporter could underpin Chicago futures, which have lost almost 6 percent this year, while the weak demand could put a lid on domestic soybean prices. The oilseed is crushed to produce the animal feed.

The South Asian country shipped out 64,514 tonnes of soymeal in February, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) showed, lowest since October and down 65 percent from a year ago as buyers turned to supplies from Brazil and Argentina that were $40-$45 a tonne cheaper.

Higher local soybean prices amid dismal production kept the average Indian soymeal export price at $458 a tonne last month, according to the data from the Mumbai-based trade body.

"A bearish sentiment exists for soymeal exports as global soybean supply outlook is positive," said Rajesh Agrawal, a trader based at central city Indore, a soybean hub.

Indian soymeal exports are set to hit a 26-year low by the year-end in March as easing sanctions against Iran, a key buyer of the animal feed from India, allows Tehran to opt for cheaper South American supplies.

The slump in soymeal sales, the main constituent in India's oilmeal export basket, dragged down total oilmeal exports by 41 percent to 181,996 tonnes last month.

India exported 4.3 million tonnes of oilmeal in 2013/14, including 2.8 million tonnes of soymeal, SEA data shows. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)