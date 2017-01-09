Jan 9 India's oilmeal exports in December edged up 130 percent from a year earlier to 194,309 tonnes as shipments of soymeal rose from the last year's upper base, a trade body said on Monday. For a related story, see: The following table shows India's oilmeal exports for December. OILMEAL EXPORTS 2015/16 (Nov/Oct) OILMEAL EXPORTS 2016/17 (Oct/Sept) (in tonnes) Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal Dec 160,949 2,292 513 2,250 28,305 194,309 Nov 51,805 12,304 411 2,371 41,451 108,342 Total 212,754 14,596 924 4,621 69,756 302,651 OILMEAL EXPORTS 2015/16 (Nov/Oct) (in tonnes) Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal Oct 16 3,177 23,720 513 9,343 31,025 67,779 Sept 16 3,343 40,095 0 10,516 42,269 96,223 August 1,726 32,371 199 8,526 20,301 63,123 16 July 16 3,290 4,197 198 12,715 78,759 99,159 June 16 2,672 43,636 115 19,493 40,591 106,507 May 16 1,015 3,090 0 21,410 2,432 27,947 April 1,442 14,163 0 40,019 37,785 93,409 16 March 430 7,260 0 2,000 42,008 51,698 16 ** Feb 16 1,127 9,803 496 41,838 40,440 93,704 Jan 16 7,707 1,990 0 38,151 3,349 51,197 Dec 15 5,667 16,855 0 28,988 32,708 84,218 Nov 15 8,909 12,845 0 12,528 85,777 120,059 Total 40,505 210,025 1,521 245,527 457,444 955,023 *Source: The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) ** Provisional data (Compiled by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi)