Feb 8 India's oilmeal exports in January rose 131 percent from a year earlier to 165,980 tonnes as shipments of soymeal increased from the last year's upper base, a trade body said on Wednesday. The following table shows India's oilmeal exports for January. (in tonnes) Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal # meal meal meal # meal Jan 17 155,160 2,261 296 3,000(P) 5,263 165,980 Dec 16 241,250 2,292 513 29,196 28,305 301,556 OILMEAL EXPORTS 2015/16 (Nov/April) (in tonnes) Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal # meal meal meal # meal Nov 16 97,750 12,304 411 18,273 41,451 170,189 Oct 16 31,390 23,720 514 16,991 31,025 103,640 Sept 16 12,210 40,095 0 14,735 42,269 109,309 August 10,615 32,371 199 8,393 20,301 71,879 16 July 16 12,270 4,197 198 13,214 78,759 108,638 June 16 17,930 43,636 115 30,499 40,591 132,771 May 16 10,400 3,090 0 42,032 2,432 57,954 April 12,295 14,163 0 49,735 37,785 113,978 16 *Source: The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) # Soybean meal & de-oiled rice bran extractions revised data for April to Dec 2016 (P) Provisional (Compiled by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)