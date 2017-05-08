May 8 India's oilmeal exports in April rose 19 percent from a year earlier to 135,474 tonnes, a trade body said on Monday.

India's competitiveness in the global soybean meal market has reduced further, resulting in a slowdown of shipments from the country, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said on Monday.

The recent increase in Indian soy oil imports is also putting pressure on domestic soy oil prices, the trade body said. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)