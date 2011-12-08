Dec 8 The table below contains India's oilmeal exports data for November
compiled by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India, a Mumbai-based trade body, and
published on Thursday.
OILMEAL EXPORTS 2011/12 (April-March)
(in tonnes)
Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total
meal meal meal meal meal
Nov 11 397,659 85,276 --- 15,780 29,173 527,888
Oct 11 223,594 88,487 --- 18,130 23,089 353,300
Sep 11 225,921 124,234 328 15,730 28,664 394,877
Aug 11 165,610 92,611 --- 18,200 3,048 279,469
Jul 11 139,547 79,061 --- 10,600 43,100 272,308
Jun 11 117,600 102,437 --- 9,100 21,198 250,335
May 11 176,819 130,082 247 4,420 8,698 320,266
Apr 11 305,033 142,232 2,288 2,600 49,344 501,497
Total for April-Nov
1,751,783 844,420 2,863 109,925 206,314 2,915,305
OILMEAL EXPORTS 2010/11 (April-March)
(in tonnes)
Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total
meal meal meal meal meal
Mar 11 410,537 128,221 5,218 -- 35,931 579,907
Feb 11 540,360 147,655 1,475 800 13,110 703,400
Jan 11 574,996 42,409 -- 1,000 22,555 640,960
Dec 10 611,157 110,237 -- 3,200 41,360 765,954
Nov 10 443,488 41,604 -- 3,500 4,148 492,740
Oct 10 395,510 80,758 1,017 5,000 20,874 498,159
Sep 10 290,868 40,390 -- 11,700 11,294 354,252
Aug 10 176,138 64,243 -- 2,550 1,144 244,075
Jul 10 166,632 53,208 -- 2,100 19,242 241,182
Jun 10 98,400 45,152 2,266 10,800 2,132 158,750
May 10 60,575 64,583 11,504 14,300 22,642 173,604
Apr 10 60,264 117,778 -- 11,700 14,604 204,346
Total 2010/11
3,838,375 936,238 21,480 66,650 209,036 5,071,779
(Compiled by Meenakshi Sharma in MUMBAI)