MUMBAI, Sept 5 India's oilmeal exports rose to 307,733 tonnes in August from 125,780 tonnes a year earlier, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

Soymeal exports from Asia's largest supplier rose to 183,555 tonnes in August from 10,005 tonnes a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

India's oilmeal exports in the 2012/13 fiscal year fell 14.3 percent from a year earlier to 4.8 million tonnes, hit by a Chinese ban prompted by worries about a hazardous chemical. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Himani Sarkar)