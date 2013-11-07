NEW DELHI Nov 7 India's oilmeal exports jumped 202 percent to 368,317 tonnes in October from a year ago, a leading trade body said on Thursday, led by soymeal sales that got a boost as the new soybean crop arrived for crushing.

Exports of soymeal from Asia's largest supplier rose to 182,724 tonnes in October from 49,840 tonnes a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) of India said in a statement.

In October 2012, soymeal exports turned costly as Indian growers held back soybean supplies.

Industry officials had been expecting soymeal exports to pick up in October but heavy rains in the first half of the month raised worries that harvesting would be disrupted, keeping overseas sales below 250,000 tonnes.

Oilmeal exports for the first seven months of the year from April 1 were 2.0 million tonnes, up 15 percent from a year ago, when they were hurt by a ban from China prompted by worries over a hazardous chemical found in some shipments.

SEA's data takes the oilmeal year from April to March, while the marketing year for soymeal starts from October, after the new soybean harvest hits markets. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)