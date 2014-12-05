(Corrects percentage in headline and first paragraph)

MUMBAI Dec 5 India's oilmeal exports in November dropped more than a third from a month ago to 157,356 tonnes, a leading trade body said on Friday.

The fall in November exports was mainly due to a 72 percent decline from a month ago in rapeseed meal exports to 39,133 tonnes, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India showed.

Soymeal supplies from India, Asia's leading supplier, is expected to pick up from December as supplies arrive later than usual due to late sowing of the main summer oilseed crop following a delayed monsoon.

Traders said Indian soymeal supplies continued to be costlier for traditional buyers in Southeast Asia compared with supplies of the animal feed from South America. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)