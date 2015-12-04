NEW DELHI Dec 4 India's oilmeal exports slumped about 41 percent from a year earlier to 112,081 tonnes in November as crushing of soybean fell due to higher cost of the oilseed and lower prices of oil and meal, a trade body said on Friday.

India, a leading oilmeal exporter to southeast Asia, shipped 112,081 tonnes of oilmeal in the eight months to November compared with 189,032 tonnes in the same period last year, Mumbai-based trade body Solvent Extractors' Association said in a statement. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu)