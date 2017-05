(Refiles to fix the link format)

NEW DELHI Jan 7 India's oilmeal exports plummeted 85 percent to 59,818 tonnes in December from a year ago on lower soybean crushing due to higher prices and as cheaper exports from South American rivals flooded traditional markets, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

India, a leading exporter of oilmeal or animal feed to southeast Asia, sold 963,442 tonnes of meals overseas in the nine months to December compared with 1.86 million tonnes in the same period last year, Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association said in a statement.

For the full statement click on: bit.ly/1Z7n2AN