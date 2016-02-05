NEW DELHI Feb 5 India's oilmeal exports plummeted 91 percent from a year ago to a record low of 17,243 tonnes in January on lower crushing of soybean and as cheaper South American exports flooded traditional markets, a leading trade body said on Friday.

India, a leading exporter of oilmeal or animal feed to southeast Asia, sold 1.01 million tonnes of meals overseas in the 10 months to January compared with 2.05 million tonnes in the same period last year, Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association said in a statement.

Indian soybean prices have risen after two straight years of drought clipped production and traders warn the country could soon be a net buyer of some key commodities for the first time in years.

For the full statement click on: bit.ly/1nL2UZm

