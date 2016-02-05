NEW DELHI Feb 5 India's oilmeal exports
plummeted 91 percent from a year ago to a record low of 17,243
tonnes in January on lower crushing of soybean and as cheaper
South American exports flooded traditional markets, a leading
trade body said on Friday.
India, a leading exporter of oilmeal or animal feed to
southeast Asia, sold 1.01 million tonnes of meals overseas in
the 10 months to January compared with 2.05 million tonnes in
the same period last year, Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors'
Association said in a statement.
Indian soybean prices have risen after two straight years of
drought clipped production and traders warn the country could
soon be a net buyer of some key commodities for the first time
in years.
