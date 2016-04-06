BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
NEW DELHI, April 6 India's oilmeal exports plummeted 52 percent to 1.18 million tonnes in 2015/16 from a year ago on lower crushing of soybean and on cheaper supplies from South America to traditional markets, a trade body said on Wednesday.
India, a leading exporter of oilmeal to southeast Asia, sold 51,698 tonnes of meals overseas in March compared with 209,227 tonnes from a year ago, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association said in a statement.
Indian oil processing units are running at their lowest-ever capacity as soybean prices have risen after two straight years of drought and exports of meal continue to remain weak.
For the full statement, click on: bit.ly/25KuRCx (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Malini Menon)
