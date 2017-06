(Corrects headline to say exports are up and not down)

NEW DELHI Jan 5 India's oilmeal exports rose to 953,526 tonnes in December, from 765,954 tonnes a year ago, a leading trade body said on Thursday, following stronger demand from traditional buyers in Southeast Asia.

Shipments in the first nine months of the year that began in April were at 3.9 million tonnes, up from 3.1 million tonnes in the year-ago period, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta)