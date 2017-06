(Adds details, background)

NEW DELHI Jan 5 India's oilmeal exports rose 24.5 percent in December to 953,526 tonnes, a top trade body said on Thursday, following higher demand from traditional buyers such as Vietnam and Japan.

Soymeal exports, which account for bulk of India's oilmeal sales, were at 798,041 tonne in December, up 30.6 percent from a year ago.

"Higher oilmeal exports were mainly due to higher soymeal sale," said B.V. Mehta, executive director, the Solvent Extractors Association (SEA).

Total oilmeal exports in the nine months since April were at 3.9 million tonnes, up from 3.1 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

During this period, Japan, Vietnam and South Korea were the top three buyers.