NEW DELHI, June 7 India's oilmeal exports rose to 351,791 tonnes in May from 323,907 tonnes a year earlier, a leading trade body said on Thursday, with strong gains in overseas sales for minor products such as rice husks and castor seed meal.

Soymeal exports to sanctions-hit Iran rose sharply even though overall soymeal exports fell to 142,588 tonnes in April from 176,819 tonnes a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

India's oilmeal exports in the 2011/12 fiscal year ending March 31, 2012 rose 8.9 percent from a year earlier to 5.52 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)