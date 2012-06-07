NEW DELHI, June 7 India's oilmeal exports rose
to 351,791 tonnes in May from 323,907 tonnes a year earlier, a
leading trade body said on Thursday, with strong gains in
overseas sales for minor products such as rice husks and castor
seed meal.
Soymeal exports to sanctions-hit Iran rose sharply even
though overall soymeal exports fell to 142,588 tonnes in April
from 176,819 tonnes a year ago, the Solvent Extractors'
Association of India said in a statement.
India's oilmeal exports in the 2011/12 fiscal year ending
March 31, 2012 rose 8.9 percent from a year earlier to 5.52
million tonnes.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by
Jo Winterbottom)