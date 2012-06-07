(Adds quote, details)

NEW DELHI, June 7 India's oilmeal exports rose 8.6 percent to 351,791 tonnes in May from 323,907 tonnes a year ago, a leading trade body said on Thursday, led by gains in rice husks and castor seed meal on buying from Vietnam, South Korea and Taiwan.

Exports of rice bran -- or husks -- in May jumped to 27,300 tonnes from 8,061 tonnes a year ago, according to data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA). Rice bran exports in April were up 63 percent from a year ago.

"We had very good demand for rice bran from Vietnam last month and at the same time availability was also good from eastern India. It was the sole buyer for Indian rice bran," B.V. Mehta, executive director of the SEA, told Reuters.

Stocks of rice in India's government warehouses hit 32.1 million tonnes on June 1 against a target of 12.2 million tonnes.

Castorseed meal exports rose more than 11 times to 97,825 tonnes in May from a year ago as it is used in organic fertilisers as it is environment friendly and helps in increasing soil moisture, and demand for these has picked up.

"We had a good castor crop this year due to which supplies are sufficient," Mehta said, adding demand is seen mainly from South Korea and Taiwan.

But overall oilmeal exports during April-May fell 10 percent from a year ago to 752,218 tonnes due to a drop in soymeal, which accounts for the bulk of sales, and rapeseed.

Exports during April-May fell mainly due to high seed prices, which trimmed crushing margins in soybean and rapeseed resulting into less availability of oilmeals for export, Mehta said in a statement.

Soymeal exports fell to 142,588 tonnes in May from 176,819 tonnes a year ago, the SEA said.

During May, South Korea, Iran and Thailand were the top three buyers.

Soymeal exports to sanctions-hit Iran rose sharply during the April-May period to 150,974 tonnes from 50,387 tonnes in the same period a year ago, but were down 46 percent in May from a month earlier. Western sanctions aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions are targeting its banking system and making payments for exports difficult.

India's total oilmeal exports in the 2011/12 fiscal year ending March 31, 2012 rose 8.9 percent from a year earlier to 5.52 million tonnes.

For a TABLE on India's oilmeal exports, see: