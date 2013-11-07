* Iran set to be top buyer on Indian soymeal for 2nd straight year

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, Nov 7 India's oilmeal exports tripled to 368,317 tonnes in October from a year ago, a leading trade body said, helped by a weak rupee and soymeal sales that got a boost from fresh supplies.

Soymeal exports alone soared 267 percent to 182,724 tonnes and were up 5 percent from September, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) showed on Thursday.

India is Asia's largest soymeal exporter, selling the animal feed to the growing markets of Japan and Taiwan. But its biggest buyer is Iran, which uses rupee payments for its oil exports to bring in food supplies that are not targeted by sanctions.

Industry officials had initially projected soymeal exports to be much higher in October at 450,000 tonnes but later scaled down estimates to below 250,000 tonnes as heavy rains in the first half disrupted the soybean harvest. Soybeans are crushed to produce edible oils and animal feed.

Traders now expect that the new season crop -- swelled by a plentiful monsoon this year -- will help reduce local soybean prices and push up exports in the coming months.

The average export price for soymeal in October was $541 per tonne, free on board, up slightly from $510 a month earlier but down from $616 in April.

In the first seven months of the year that started April 1, soymeal exports rose 21 percent to 1.1 million tonnes, the data showed. India's total oilmeal exports rose 15 percent to 2.0 million tonnes during the period over a year ago.

"The weak value of the Indian currency gave a better realisation for soymeal exports," said B.V. Mehta, SEA's executive director.

The rupee is down almost 14 percent against the dollar so far this year, underpinning exports by making Indian soymeal prices attractive to holders of other currencies.

SEA's data takes the oilmeal year from April to March, while the marketing year for soymeal starts from October, after the new soybean harvest reaches markets.

During April to October, Indian soymeal exports lost ground in some markets such as Vietnam where local supplies increased, while sales to Iran and Europe surged.

Iran, hit by Western sanctions aimed at halting its disputed nuclear programme, is set to be the biggest buyer of Indian soymeal for a second straight year.

India sold 601,509 tonnes soymeal and 2,662 tonnes of rapemeal to Iran in the first seven months of the current fiscal year, versus total oilmeal exports of 456,687 tonnes to the country in the corresponding year-ago period.

Europe's soymeal imports from India jumped to 212,780 tonnes in April-October, from oilmeal purchases of only 31,326 tonnes a year ago.

India's soymeal exports could rise for the first time in two years in the marketing year from Oct. 1, although damage to the crop from rains during harvest mean overseas sales could drop below initial expectations.

In October, India's total oilmeal exports rose by a quarter from the previous month, including 143,848 tonnes of rapeseed meal sales mainly to Southeast Asian nations.

There were no rapeseed meal sales to China as the country kept in place a two-year ban on Indian supplies. (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jo Winterbottom)