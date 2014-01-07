MUMBAI Jan 7 India's soymeal exports fell 10.32 percent to 451,314 tonnes in December from a month ago, a leading trade body said on Tuesday, as higher premiums hit overseas sales.

Exports of soymeal for the first nine months of the fiscal year from April 2013 rose 5.23 percent to 2.01 million tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) of India said in a statement.

India is the leading supplier of animal feed to Asia. Soymeal, which is derived from crushing soybean, is one of the main oilseed crops in the country.

It exported 586,437 tonnes of oilmeal in total in December, up 4.60 percent from a month ago. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)