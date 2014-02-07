NEW DELHI Feb 7 India's oilmeal exports dropped nearly 47 percent to 425,650 tonnes in January from a year ago, a leading trade body said on Friday, as higher prices curbed demand.

Soymeal exports from Asia's top supplier fell 44 percent to 364,443 tonnes in January from a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) of India said in a statement.

Industry players had expected soymeal exports to fall in January as Indian supplies were more expensive than supplies from Latin America. Given slow oilseed crushing, Indian soymeal production flagged and kept supplies tight.

