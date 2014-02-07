* Soymeal exports drop for 2nd straight month, down 44 pct on year

* Exports may fall further in February -traders

* Iran, South Korea, Thailand top buyers of Indian soymeal in Jan (Adds quote, export details)

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, Feb 7 India's soymeal exports dropped more than 19 percent in January, down for a second straight month as high prices and tight supplies curbed demand, a leading trade body said on Friday.

Overseas sales by Asia's top supplier of the animal feed may drop again in February as traditional buyers in Southeast Asia look for cheaper alternatives, traders said.

India exported 364,443 tonnes of soymeal in January, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement, down 19.3 percent from 451,314 tonnes in December and 44 percent below year-ago levels.

"Low supply of soybean for crushing resulted in lower availability of soymeal for overseas sales," said B.V. Mehta, SEA's executive director.

The average soymeal export price was at $548 per tonne, free on board, in January against $517 a year ago, the data showed.

Traders said domestic prices are higher due to poor supply of soybeans as growers held back good quality stocks expecting a further rise in local prices. Soybeans are crushed to produce edible oil and the animal feed.

India is now offering soymeal at around $565 per tonne, but supplies from Brazil and Argentina are available for around $480 per tonne, they added.

South American soymeal is cheaper as soybean processing costs are lower there, while prices of Indian supplies have been driven up as rains at the start of the harvest season in October damaged the oilseed crop.

Iran, South Korea and Thailand were the top three buyers of Indian soymeal in January.

Over the 10 months to January, India exported 2.4 million tonnes of soymeal, down 7 percent from a year ago, as sales to traditional destinations such as Vietnam, Japan and Indonesia dropped. Iran imported nearly half of the soymeal quantity at 1.1 million tonnes over the period, the data showed.

In January, Iran imported 161,175 tonnes of soymeal from India as against 134,748 tonnes in December.

But India's near-monopoly in soymeal exports to Iran is set to end following Tehran's nuclear deal with the West which is expected to pave the way for rival suppliers to boost their trading with the Islamic Republic.

Total oilmeal exports by India fell to 425,650 tonnes in January, down 47 percent from a year ago. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)