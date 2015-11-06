* India Oct oilmeal exports at 13,716 T vs 238,703 T yr ago

By Sankalp Phartiyal and Rajendra Jadhav

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Nov 6 India's exports of oilmeal plunged a record 94.3 percent in October from a year ago, as higher prices prompted key Asian buyers to switch to South American rivals offering a steep discount from Indian prices, trade data showed on Friday.

Indian oilmeal exporters were forced to raise prices, as oilseed output fell, hit by the first back-to-back drought in three decades although South American suppliers trimmed prices, thanks to abundant supply and sharp drops in their currencies.

In October, India shipped 13,716 tonnes of oilmeal, down from 238,703 tonnes a year ago, Mumbai-based trade body Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement.

In April-October, the first seven months of the current financial year, India's annual oilmeal exports shrank by two-fifths, to 763,113 tonnes.

The overseas sale of Indian soymeal, the animal feed, became uncompetitive as a 15 percent output drop pushed up domestic soybean prices. Soymeal forms the bulk of Indian oilmeal exports.

Indian soymeal exports last month slumped 85.4 percent from a year ago as prices of about $500 per tonne forced customers to turn to countries such as Argentina and Brazil that are selling the meal for $360 to $370 a tonne, the statement said.

Indian key soymeal client South Korea last month turned to South America for cheaper imports, skipping purchases from the South Asian nation.

During the period from April to October, South Korea shipped in 18.2 percent less soymeal from India on the year, the statement showed.

Higher domestic prices of soymeal even made imports viable for the poultry industry. Indian buyers have contracted to import 7,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified soymeal at around $350 per tonne, for the first time in years.

India in October exported 3,079 tonnes of rapeseed meal, a decline of 97.8 percent on the year, the data showed.

Rapeseed meal is used as organic fertiliser as well as animal feed, primarily in Indonesia, Myanmar and Taiwan. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)