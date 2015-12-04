* India Nov oilmeal exports at 112,081 T vs 189,032 yr ago

* Exports drop as buys source cheaper meal from China, South America

* Soymeal export at a record low in fiscal year ending March 2016 (Add quotes, details)

By Sankalp Phartiyal

NEW DELHI, Dec 4 India's exports of oilmeal dropped about 41 percent in November from a year earlier as millers stayed away from crushing expensive soybean amid lower prices of products such as oil and meal, trade data showed on Friday.

Indian soybean prices have rallied on lower output, hit by the first back-to-back drought in nearly three decades.

Shipments to countries such as Japan, Iran, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam dropped as they sourced cheaper oilmeal from South America and China, upsetting India in its traditional southeast Asian markets.

In November, India exported 112,081 tonnes of oilmeal, down from 189,032 tonnes a year ago, Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement.

In April-November, India's annual oilmeal exports were down by nearly two-fifths to 895,646 tonnes.

"Today the bean prices are high and crushing is not supported by meal or oil," B.V. Mehta, executive director of SEA, told Reuters.

"The situation is unlikely to change in the near future."

Overseas sales of Indian soymeal slumped nearly 92 percent to 8,909 tonnes as buyers like Vietnam found cheaper sellers of the animal feed and also imported soybean for domestic crushing.

India's non-GMO soymeal which was in high demand in Japan also seems to have lost out to GM meal.

The export of soymeal, which forms the bulk of Indian oilmeal exports, is at a record low in the fiscal year ending March 2016.

During the period from April to November, Thailand's oilmeal purchases from India shrunk 85.2 percent, the statement showed.

India in November exported 12,845 tonnes of rapeseed meal, a decline of 67 percent on the year, the data showed.

Rapeseed meal is used as organic fertiliser as well as animal feed. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu and Sunil Nair)