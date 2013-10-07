NEW DELHI Oct 7 India's oilmeal exports doubled to 294,830 tonnes in September from a year earlier, a leading trade body said on Monday.

Soymeal exports from Asia's largest supplier surged 173,381 tonnes in September from 6,525 tonnes a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

Oilmeal exports for the first half of this fiscal year from April were 1.65 million tonnes, up 1.2 percent from a year ago.

India's oilmeal exports in the 2012/13 fiscal year fell 14.3 percent from a year earlier to 4.8 million tonnes, hit by a Chinese ban prompted by worries about a hazardous chemical. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)