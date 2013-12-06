NEW DELHI Dec 6 India's soymeal exports more
than doubled to 503,269 tonnes in November from a month ago, a
leading trade body said on Friday, as the soybean harvest picked
up pace after rains gave way to dry weather.
Exports of soymeal for the first eight months of the fiscal
year from April rose 14.3 percent to 1.6 million tonnes, the
Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) of India said in a
statement.
India is the leading supplier of animal feed to Asia.
Soymeal, which is derived from crushing soybean, is the main
oilseed crop in the country.
It exported 560,648 tonnes of oilmeal in total in November,
up 52 percent from a month ago.
