NEW DELHI Dec 6 India's soymeal exports more than doubled to 503,269 tonnes in November from a month ago, a leading trade body said on Friday, as the soybean harvest picked up pace after rains gave way to dry weather.

Exports of soymeal for the first eight months of the fiscal year from April rose 14.3 percent to 1.6 million tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) of India said in a statement.

India is the leading supplier of animal feed to Asia. Soymeal, which is derived from crushing soybean, is the main oilseed crop in the country.

It exported 560,648 tonnes of oilmeal in total in November, up 52 percent from a month ago. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)