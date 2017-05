NEW DELHI, June 6 India's oilmeal exports in May fell 94 percent to 7,737 tonnes compared with a year ago, data released by a leading trade body showed, as lower availability of oilseeds crimped overseas sales.

Oilmeal exports between May and April dropped 68 percent to 97,779 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)