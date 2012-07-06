(Corrects the total April-June export figure to 1,057,743 tonnes) July 6 The table below contains India's oilmeal exports data for June compiled by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India. For a related story, see: --------------------------------------------------------------- OILMEAL EXPORTS 2012/13 (April-March) (in tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal --------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 12 180,987 86,309 20,800 17,429 305,525 May 12 142,588 84,078 --- 27,300 97,825 351,791 Apr 12 313,832 43,233 --- 23,400 19,962 400,427 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Total 637,407 213,620 --- 71,500 135,216 1,057,743 ---------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- OILMEAL EXPORTS 2011/12 (April-March) (in tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal --------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 12 418,235 102,444 --- 15,600 39,693 575,972 Feb 12 329,180 79,932 --- 22,100 39,292 470,504 Jan 12 474,993 45,606 --- 13,400 15,717 549,716 Dec 11 798,041 99,493 --- 15,700 40,292 953,526 Nov 11 397,659 85,276 --- 15,780 29,173 527,888 Oct 11 223,594 88,487 --- 18,130 23,089 353,300 Sep 11 225,921 124,234 328 15,730 28,664 394,877 Aug 11 165,610 92,611 --- 18,200 3,048 279,469 Jul 11 139,547 79,061 --- 10,600 43,100 272,308 Jun 11 117,600 102,437 --- 9,100 21,198 250,335 May 11 176,819 130,082 247 4,420 8,698 320,266 Apr 11 305,033 142,232 2,288 2,600 49,344 501,497 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 3,787,292 1,171,895 2,863 176,725 341,308 5,480,083 ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Meenakshi Sharma)