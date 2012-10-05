(Refiles to additional subscribers) Oct 5 The table below contains data on India's oilmeal exports for September compiled by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India. For a related story, see: ---------------------------------------------------------------- OILMEAL EXPORTS 2012/13 (April-March) (in tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal --------------------------------------------------------------- Sept12 6,525 103,707 --- 23,400 10,358 143,990 Aug 12 10,005 68,401 304 19,500 22,185 120,395 Jul 12 168,341 40,868 247 21,600 46,363 277,419 Jun 12 180,987 86,309 409 20,800 17,429 305,934 May 12 142,588 86,488 537 27,300 97,825 354,738 Apr 12 313,832 43,233 162 23,400 19,962 400,589 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 822,278 429,006 1,659 136,000 214,122 1,603,065 ---------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- OILMEAL EXPORTS 2011/12 (April-March) (in tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal --------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 12 418,235 102,444 --- 15,600 39,693 575,972 Feb 12 329,180 79,932 --- 22,100 39,292 470,504 Jan 12 474,993 45,606 --- 13,400 15,717 549,716 Dec 11 798,041 99,493 --- 15,700 40,292 953,526 Nov 11 397,659 85,276 --- 15,780 29,173 527,888 Oct 11 223,594 88,487 --- 18,130 23,089 353,300 Sep 11 225,921 124,234 328 15,730 28,664 394,877 Aug 11 165,610 92,611 --- 18,200 3,048 279,469 Jul 11 139,547 79,061 --- 10,600 43,100 272,308 Jun 11 117,600 102,437 --- 9,100 21,198 250,335 May 11 176,819 130,082 247 4,420 8,698 320,266 Apr 11 305,033 142,232 2,288 2,600 49,344 501,497 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 3,787,292 1,171,895 2,863 176,725 341,308 5,480,083 ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Meenakshi Sharma in Mumbai)