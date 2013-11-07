Nov 7 India's oilmeal exports surged to 368,317 tonnes in October from 122,108 tonnes a year earlier, a leading trade body said on Thursday. For a related story, see: The table below shows India's oilmeal exports for October compiled by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India. --------------------------------------------------------------- OILMEAL EXPORTS 2013/14 (April/March) (in tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal --------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 13 182,724 143,848 ---- 1,820 39,925 368,317 Sep 13 173,381 59,472 ---- 3,200 58,777 294,830 Aug 13 183,555 90,735 ---- 8,222 30,943 307,733 Jul 13 107,038 40,902 ---- 7,493 25,171 177,011 Jun 13 213,564 84,198 ---- 10,699 51,184 348,946 May 13 96,492 88,284 --- 12,100 105,961 302,837 Apr 13 99,451 54,077 --- 13,000 32,640 199,168 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1,056,205 561,516 --- 56,534 344,601 2,019,582 --------------------------------------------------------------- * Total included 726 tonnes of groundnutmeal exports. --------------------------------------------------------------- OILMEAL EXPORTS 2012/13 (April/March) (in tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 13 302,131 83,492 --- 15,600 29,184 430,407 Feb 13 581,606 47,656 153 18,200 11,486 659,101 Jan 13 650,434 69,990 --- 23,400 54,463 798,287 Dec 12 516,456 26,590 253 13,000 10,900 567,199 Nov 12 517,103 66,966 322 12,000 45,216 641,607 Oct 12 49,840 39,058 189 15,000 18,021 122,108 Sept12 6,525 104,504 --- 23,400 10,358 144,787 Aug 12 10,005 73,786 304 19,500 22,185 125,780 Jul 12 168,341 46,152 247 21,600 46,363 282,703 Jun 12 180,987 91,298 409 20,800 17,429 311,089 May 12 142,588 91,298 844 27,300 97,825 359,855 Apr 12 313,832 45,734 162 23,400 19,962 403,090 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Total 3,439,848 786,690 2,883 233,200 383,392 4,846,013 ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)