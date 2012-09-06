Sept 6 The table below contains India's oilmeal
exports data for August compiled by the Solvent Extractors'
Association of India.
----------------------------------------------------------------
OILMEAL EXPORTS 2012/13 (April-March)
(in tonnes)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran
Castor Total
meal meal meal meal meal
---------------------------------------------------------------
Aug 12 10,005 68,401 --- 19,500 22,185 120,091
Jul 12 168,341 40,868 247 21,600 46,363 277,419
Jun 12 180,987 86,309 --- 20,800 17,429 305,525
May 12 142,588 86,488 --- 27,300 97,825 354,201
Apr 12 313,832 43,233 --- 23,400 19,962
400,427
---------------------------------------------------------------
Total 815,753 325,299 247 112,600
203,764 1,457,663
----------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------
OILMEAL EXPORTS 2011/12 (April-March)
(in tonnes)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran
Castor Total
meal meal meal meal meal
---------------------------------------------------------------
Mar 12 418,235 102,444 --- 15,600 39,693
575,972 Feb 12 329,180 79,932 --- 22,100
39,292 470,504 Jan 12 474,993 45,606 ---
13,400 15,717 549,716 Dec 11 798,041 99,493 ---
15,700 40,292 953,526 Nov 11 397,659 85,276
--- 15,780 29,173 527,888 Oct 11 223,594 88,487
--- 18,130 23,089 353,300 Sep 11 225,921
124,234 328 15,730 28,664 394,877 Aug 11
165,610 92,611 --- 18,200 3,048 279,469
Jul 11 139,547 79,061 --- 10,600 43,100 272,308
Jun 11 117,600 102,437 --- 9,100 21,198
250,335 May 11 176,819 130,082 247 4,420
8,698 320,266 Apr 11 305,033 142,232
2,288 2,600 49,344 501,497
---------------------------------------------------------------
Total 3,787,292 1,171,895 2,863 176,725
341,308 5,480,083
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Compiled by Meenakshi Sharma in Mumbai)