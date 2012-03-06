March 6 The table below contains India's oilmeal exports data for February compiled by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India, a Mumbai-based trade body, and published on Tuesday. For a related story, see: ---------------------------------------------------------------- OILMEAL EXPORTS 2011/12 (April-March) (in tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 12 329,180 79,932 --- 22,100 39,292 470,504 Jan 12 474,993 45,606 --- 13,400 15,717 549,716 Dec 11 798,041 99,493 --- 15,700 40,292 953,526 Nov 11 397,659 85,276 --- 15,780 29,173 527,888 Oct 11 223,594 88,487 --- 18,130 23,089 353,300 Sep 11 225,921 124,234 328 15,730 28,664 394,877 Aug 11 165,610 92,611 --- 18,200 3,048 279,469 Jul 11 139,547 79,061 --- 10,600 43,100 272,308 Jun 11 117,600 102,437 --- 9,100 21,198 250,335 May 11 176,819 130,082 247 4,420 8,698 320,266 Apr 11 305,033 142,232 2,288 2,600 49,344 501,497 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Total 3,353,997 1,069,451 2,863 161,125 301,615 4,889,051 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- OILMEAL EXPORTS 2010/11 (April-March) (in tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 11 410,537 128,221 5,218 -- 35,931 579,907 Feb 11 540,360 147,655 1,475 800 13,110 703,400 Jan 11 574,996 42,409 -- 1,000 22,555 640,960 Dec 10 611,157 110,237 -- 3,200 41,360 765,954 Nov 10 443,488 41,604 -- 3,500 4,148 492,740 Oct 10 395,510 80,758 1,017 5,000 20,874 498,159 Sep 10 290,868 40,390 -- 11,700 11,294 354,252 Aug 10 176,138 64,243 -- 2,550 1,144 244,075 Jul 10 166,632 53,208 -- 2,100 19,242 241,182 Jun 10 98,400 45,152 2,266 10,800 2,132 158,750 May 10 60,575 64,583 11,504 14,300 22,642 173,604 Apr 10 60,264 117,778 -- 11,700 14,604 204,346 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Total 3,838,375 936,238 21,480 66,650 209,036 5,071,779 ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI)