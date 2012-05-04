May 4 India's oilmeal exports fell to 400,427 tonnes in April from 513,221 tonnes a year earlier, a leading trade body said on Friday, after China stopped buying oilmeals because of worries about hazardous chemicals and high seed prices crimped crushing margins, a leading trade body said on Fri day. The table below contains India's oilmeal exports data for April compiled by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India. For a related story, see: ---------------------------------------------------------------- OILMEAL EXPORTS 2012/13 (April-March) (in tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal ---------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 12 313,832 43,233 --- 23,400 19,962 400,427 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Total 313,832 43,233 --- 23,400 19,962 400,427 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- OILMEAL EXPORTS 2011/12 (April-March) (in tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 12 418,235 102,444 --- 15,600 39,693 575,972 Feb 12 329,180 79,932 --- 22,100 39,292 470,504 Jan 12 474,993 45,606 --- 13,400 15,717 549,716 Dec 11 798,041 99,493 --- 15,700 40,292 953,526 Nov 11 397,659 85,276 --- 15,780 29,173 527,888 Oct 11 223,594 88,487 --- 18,130 23,089 353,300 Sep 11 225,921 124,234 328 15,730 28,664 394,877 Aug 11 165,610 92,611 --- 18,200 3,048 279,469 Jul 11 139,547 79,061 --- 10,600 43,100 272,308 Jun 11 117,600 102,437 --- 9,100 21,198 250,335 May 11 176,819 130,082 247 4,420 8,698 320,266 Apr 11 305,033 142,232 2,288 2,600 49,344 501,497 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Total 3,787,292 1,171,895 2,863 176,725 341,308 5,480,083 ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI)