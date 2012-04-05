(Corrects percentage, total oilmeal exports for March and FY12 after trade body revised March soymeal exports) April 5 India's oilmeal exports in the financial year that ended in March rose 8.9 percent on year to 5.52 million tonnes on strong demand from traditional buyers like Japan, Vietnam and South Korea, a leading trade body said on Wednesday. India's oilmeal exports data for the year compiled by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India: For a related story, see: ---------------------------------------------------------------- OILMEAL EXPORTS 2011/12 (April-March) (in tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 12 460,464 102,444 --- 15,600 39,693 618,201 Feb 12 329,180 79,932 --- 22,100 39,292 470,504 Jan 12 474,993 45,606 --- 13,400 15,717 549,716 Dec 11 798,041 99,493 --- 15,700 40,292 953,526 Nov 11 397,659 85,276 --- 15,780 29,173 527,888 Oct 11 223,594 88,487 --- 18,130 23,089 353,300 Sep 11 225,921 124,234 328 15,730 28,664 394,877 Aug 11 165,610 92,611 --- 18,200 3,048 279,469 Jul 11 139,547 79,061 --- 10,600 43,100 272,308 Jun 11 117,600 102,437 --- 9,100 21,198 250,335 May 11 176,819 130,082 247 4,420 8,698 320,266 Apr 11 305,033 142,232 2,288 2,600 49,344 501,497 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Total 3,829,521 1,171,895 2,863 176,725 341,308 5,522,312 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- OILMEAL EXPORTS 2010/11 (April-March) (in tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 11 410,537 128,221 5,218 -- 35,931 579,907 Feb 11 540,360 147,655 1,475 800 13,110 703,400 Jan 11 574,996 42,409 -- 1,000 22,555 640,960 Dec 10 611,157 110,237 -- 3,200 41,360 765,954 Nov 10 443,488 41,604 -- 3,500 4,148 492,740 Oct 10 395,510 80,758 1,017 5,000 20,874 498,159 Sep 10 290,868 40,390 -- 11,700 11,294 354,252 Aug 10 176,138 64,243 -- 2,550 1,144 244,075 Jul 10 166,632 53,208 -- 2,100 19,242 241,182 Jun 10 98,400 45,152 2,266 10,800 2,132 158,750 May 10 60,575 64,583 11,504 14,300 22,642 173,604 Apr 10 60,264 117,778 -- 11,700 14,604 204,346 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Total 3,838,375 936,238 21,480 66,650 209,036 5,071,779 ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Annie Banerji in New Delhi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)