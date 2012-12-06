US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
MUMBAI Dec 6 India's oilmeal exports rose to 641,285 tonnes in November from 530,456 tonnes a year earlier, a leading trade body said on Thursday.
Exports of soymeal rose to 517,103 tonnes in November from 397,659 tonnes a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.
Overall oilmeal exports in the first eight months of the year beginning April fell to 2.4 million tonnes from 3 million tonnes in the previous year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
