BRIEF-India's Manaksia Steels posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 272.2 million rupees versus loss 1.8 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI, July 6 India's oilmeal exports in June fell 48 percent from a year ago to 88,514 tonnes, data released by a leading trade body showed on Wednesday, as a drought reduced availability of oilseeds for processing.
Oilmeal exports between May and June dropped 61 percent to 186,293 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.
For the full statement, click on: bit.ly/29NlU4b (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Malini Menon)
* March quarter net profit 272.2 million rupees versus loss 1.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 4 million rupees versus profit 264,000 rupees year ago