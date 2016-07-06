MUMBAI, July 6 India's oilmeal exports in June fell 48 percent from a year ago to 88,514 tonnes, data released by a leading trade body showed on Wednesday, as a drought reduced availability of oilseeds for processing.

Oilmeal exports between May and June dropped 61 percent to 186,293 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

For the full statement, click on: bit.ly/29NlU4b (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Malini Menon)