MUMBAI Oct 6 India's oilmeal exports in September edged up 4 percent from a year earlier to 113,913 tonnes as shipments of soymeal rose from the last year's lower base, a trade body said on Tuesday.

Exports of rapeseed meal fell 8.2 percent from a year ago to 60,211 tonnes, while soymeal shipments surged 693 percent to 6,886 tonnes, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association said in a statement.

Export of oilmeals in the first half of the current fiscal year that started on April 1 dropped 29 percent to 723,661 tonnes, it said.

