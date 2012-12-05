* India's 2012/13 rapeseed meal exports seen 44 pct down

By Meenakshi Sharma

MUMBAI, Dec 5 India's oilmeal exports could fall about 10 percent this fiscal year, crimped by fading sales to Iran, a ban on rapeseed meal imports by China and congestion at local ports, a leading industry official said on Wednesday.

India, Asia's leading exporter of oilmeal, shipped out 5.6 million tonnes in the 2011/12 fiscal year. Southeast Asian countries such as Japan, Vietnam, and South Korea rely on India because it usually delivers cargoes swiftly.

Soybeans and rapeseeds, the two main oilseeds produced by India, are crushed to extract vegetable oils and meal. The meals are primarily used as animal feed.

A delay in payments from Iran is the main reason behind falling exports to the Islamic Republic, B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractor's Association of India (SEA), told Reuters, in an interview.

India is Iran's second-biggest crude oil customer after China but Western sanctions aimed at choking off funding for Iran's controversial nuclear programme have made payments for crude imports difficult.

"Iran has an appetite for Indian oilmeals and grains but the problem in payment is seriously affecting exports," Mehta said.

India's soymeal exports to Iran in the first eight months of the fiscal year beginning April totalled 450,000 tonnes, Mehta said, ad ding shipments to Tehran could reach 100,000 tonnes a month once the payment issue is resolved.

SEA will release data for total November oilmeal exports on Thursday.

Despite a slow start to monsoon rains this year, India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent over a year ago to 12.67 million tonnes.

In India, cultivation of soybean starts from the rainy month of June and supplies from the new crop start arriving in markets from October.

Poor overseas demand and the expectation of ample supplies have also weighed on local prices. On Wednesday, Indian soymeal was offered at $514 per tonne, free on board at Kandla port, down from $550 per tonne on Oct. 30, SEA data showed.

CHINESE RAPESEED BAN

Mehta expects rapeseed meal exports to decline to 700,000-800,000 tonnes in 2012/13 from 1.25 million tonnes a year earlier due to the absence of Chinese buyers.

China banned rapeseed imports from India at the start of this season after last year finding traces of malachite green, a hazardous chemical, in shipments from India and Malaysia.

Bottlenecks at some ports have also hobbled exports.

Shipments are facing about 10-15 days of delay due to congestion at Indian ports, said Mehta.

About 60 percent of oilmeal exports take place from Kandla and Mudra ports on India's west coast. ($1 = 54.6400 Indian rupees) (Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)