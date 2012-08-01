NEW DELHI Aug 1 India has banned exports of edible oil in branded consumer packs -- popular with ex-patriates -- in a largely symbolic move to rein in cooking oil prices in the domestic market, given quantities are very small.

Such exports had previously been permitted until Sep. 30, 2012, in branded packs of up to 5 kilogrammes, subject to a limit of 10,000 tonnes.

"Export of edible oils in branded consumer packs has been prohibited," a commerce ministry statement said.

"It doesn't make sense to ban such a meagre quantity at a time when the country imports about 9 million tonnes in a year," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Mumbai-based trade body Solvent Extractors' Association of India.

India, the world's top edible oil importer, exports small quantities of groundnut, sunflower and rapeseed oils to cater to expatriate demand.

