MUMBAI, Sept 22 Soybean output from Brazil, a leading producer of the oilseed, is likely to rise by nearly a quarter to 82 million tonnes in 2012/13, said a senior official at Bunge, the world's biggest soybean processer.

Soybean imports by China, the world's biggest buyer, are likely to fall to 56 million tonnes in 2012/13 from 59 million tonnes a year ago, Stefan Gierga, managing director at Bunge Handels GmbH, told reporters on Saturday on the sidelines of the Globoil Conference here. (Reporting by Rajendra Jhadav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)